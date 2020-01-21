Global Caffeine Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Caffeine Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Caffeine is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. Unlike many other psychoactive substances, it is legal and unregulated in nearly all parts of the world. Caffeine is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant of the methyl xanthine class. It is one of the most popular drugs in the world, consumed by up to 90% of people in the world in one form or another, but mostly in beverages. It is a naturally occurring substance found in plants like cocoa beans, tea leaves, and kola nuts. For most people, the amount of caffeine in two to four cups of coffee a day is not harmful. However, too much caffeine can cause problems.
Global Caffeine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
CSPC
BASF
Shandong Xinhua
Kudos Chemie Limited
Aarti Healthcare
Zhongan Pharmaceutical
Jilin Shulan
Youhua Pharmaceutical
Spectrum Chemical
Bakul Group
Taj Pharmaceuticals
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Synthesis Caffeine
Natural Caffeine
By End-User / Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
