In this report, the Global Cable Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cable Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Cable market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cable breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Cable is made of two or more wires running side by side and bonded, twisted, or braided together to form a single assembly, the ends of which can be connected to two devices, enabling the transfer of electrical signals from one device to the other. Cables are used for a wide range of purposes, and each must be tailored for that purpose. Cables are used extensively in electronic devices for power and signal circuits. Long-distance communication takes place over undersea cables. Power cables are used for bulk transmission of alternating and direct current power, especially using high-voltage cable. Electrical cables are extensively used in building wiring for lighting, power and control circuits permanently installed in buildings. Since all the circuit conductors required can be installed in a cable at one time, installation labor is saved compared to certain other wiring methods.
The gap of price and properties between optical fiber cable and general cable is large. In this report, the optical fiber cable is not considered in the range of product.
Copper and aluminum are the conductor raw materials and polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride is the outer sheath raw materials for the production of cable. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors. With the development of cable, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the cable industry in some extent.
Global Cable market size will increase to 161500 Million US$ by 2025, from 112800 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cable.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cable capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cable in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Prysmian Cables Systems
Nexans
Sumitomo Electric Industries
LS Cable LTD.
General Cable
NEONI
Furukawa Electric
South Wire
Fujikura
Walsin Lihwa
Hitachi
Tfkable
RSCC
AFC
FESE
Baosheng
Jiangnan Group
TBEA
Hanhe Cable
Hengtong
Yanggu
Zhongchao Cable
Wanma Group
Sun Cable
Nanyang Cable
Zhongtian
Yuancheng Cable
Orientcable
Cable Breakdown Data by Type
Coaxial Cable
Ribbon Cable
Twisted Pair Cable
Shielded Cable
Cable Breakdown Data by Application
Electric System
Information Transmission
Instrument System
Cable Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cable Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cable capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Cable manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cable :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
