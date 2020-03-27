Global Cable Assembly Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cable assembly can be created using a number of different casings — straps, cable ties, cable lacing, sleeves, electrical tape, conduit, braiding, a weave of extruded string, or a combination of the these materials – but the purpose is always to increase the efficiency of the products.

Cable assemblies are designed according to geometric and electrical requirements, which are translated into a diagram that is used in the preparation and assembly of the harness. First the wires are cut to the desired length followed by a marking process (either manual or automated) for identification purposes. Next, the wires are stripped to expose their metal cores and assembled together with any extra terminals or connectors housings required. The bundle is then clamped onto a form board or assembly fixture. This finished mass is fitted with any protective sleeves, conduit, or extruded yarn. The entire process is usually completed by hand because of the intricate processing required at various stages of production, such as routing the wires through sleeves, taping, crimping terminals onto wires, inserting one sleeve into another, and fastening the strands with tape, clamps, or cable ties.

The leading manufactures mainly are RF Cable Assembly, 3 M, TE Connectivity

, Molex and Minnesota Wire. RF Cable Assembly is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2016. The next is 3 M and TE Connectivity.

There are mainly three type product of Cable Assembly market: Data cable assembly, High speed cable assembly and Conventional cable assembly. Data cable assembly accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global Cable Assembly market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global Cable Assembly products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 43.33% in 2016. The next is Europe and North America.

The global Cable Assembly market is valued at 17000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cable Assembly volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cable Assembly market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RF Cable Assembly

3M

TE Connectivity

Molex

Minnesota Wire

Amphenol DC Electronics

Epec

CMA

FCI

WL Gore & Associates

Samtec

TPC Wire & Cable

Times Microwave Systems

Carrio Cabling

Fischer Connectors SA

TMB

Actronix

Micro-Coax

Smiths Microwave

Walker Component Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Data cable assembly

High Speed Cable Assembly

Conventional Cable Assembly

Segment by Application

Communications

Medical Equipment

Machine

Automotive

