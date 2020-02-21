Global C-arms Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global c-arms market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms), Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel), Application (Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neuro Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urology, Pain Management, General Surgery, Others) End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, the mobile c-arms are growing at the highest CAGR. Because mobile c-arms are user friendly and they have various sub parts like 2D mobile c-arms, 3D mobile c-arms and mini mobile c-arms. These all are highly in demand by surgeons.

In technology, the c-arm devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real time, thus allowing the physician to monitor progress at any point. c-arms are mostly used by surgeons to get a clear picture of the patients anatomy and thus c-arms were later equipped with image intensifier technology coupled with CCD (charge-coupled device) cameras. Until recently only the shift has moved towards a new advanced technology of flat panel systems and detectors. Close to 2000, the first digital flat-panel detector system with its Vision FD flat-panel detector (FPD) in mobile c-arm was introduced, making it grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In Model type, newest room-based systems offer multiple configurations, including floor- or ceiling-mounted fixtures. Floor mounted C-Arms are mostly preferred by surgeons in the operating room, where ceiling mounted C-Arms are mostly employed by medical hospital, due to these reason market is growing in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

In application, in 2019 orthopedic and trauma surgeries is dominating the market as the devices are being used mostly for X-rays of bones for the patients suffering from orthopedic diseases and also ease to handle by the doctors and nurses leading the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In end user, the hospitals are bigger establishment than specialty clinics or diagnostic centers. Since Hospitals have various departments and C-Arms are almost used in every surgery be it cardiovascular, orthopedic and trauma or neuro surgeries. Hence hospitals are growing at the highest CAGR.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Global c-arms market are listed below;

Siemens AG

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AADCO Medical, Inc.

Assing S.p.A.

BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

Canon Inc.

Ecoray

Ecotron

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Hologic Inc.

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l

IMD Group

ITALRAY

MS WESTFALIA GMBH

Shimadzu Corporatio

STEPHANIX MEDICAL IMAGING SOLUTIONS

Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa.

Ziehm Imaging GmbHup

