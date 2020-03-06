Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this studyMicrosoft Corporation(US)Cisco Systems(US)Blackberry Limited(Canada)Infosys Limited(India)IBM Corporation(US)Tata Consultancy Services Limited(India)SAP SE(Germany)Tech Mahindra Limited(India)AT&T(US)Honeywell International(US)Capgemini(Germany)Oracle Corporation(US)Accenture(Germany)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device Security
Email Security
Applications Security
Mobile Content Security
Mobile Fleets Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Automobile
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Device Security
1.4.3 Email Security
1.4.4 Applications Security
1.4.5 Mobile Content Security
1.4.6 Mobile Fleets Security
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Automobile
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 IT & Telecom
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends2.1 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size
2.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles12.1 Microsoft Corporation(US)12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation(US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation(US) Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems(US)12.2.1 Cisco Systems(US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems(US) Recent Development
12.3 Blackberry Limited(Canada)12.3.1 Blackberry Limited(Canada) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.3.4 Blackberry Limited(Canada) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Blackberry Limited(Canada) Recent Development
12.4 Infosys Limited(India)12.4.1 Infosys Limited(India) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.4.4 Infosys Limited(India) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Infosys Limited(India) Recent Development
12.5 IBM Corporation(US)12.5.1 IBM Corporation(US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Corporation(US) Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Corporation(US) Recent Development
