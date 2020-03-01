Global Butter Alternatives Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Butter Alternatives Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

— Butter Alternatives Market:

Executive Summary

Liquid butter alternatives are used in many instances where the butter or margarine is substituted at a cost significantly lower than the butter and zero grams of trans-fat per servings. These products are extremely versatile as these will not burn, spatter, or scorch. The liquid butter alternatives are used as a butter alternative in the restaurant industry. Liquid butter alternatives are also known as phase oil. It is one of the common butter substitutes majorly used in restaurants and hotels. The primary use of the phase oil is frying, but these can be further used for baking and other recipes. Few of the benefits of the butter alternative driving the sales is the authentic buttery taste, the lightly salted formula, the high heat tolerance, convenience and the cost effectiveness.

Global Butter Alternatives Market Competition by Manufacturers

Direct sales include HORECA and accounts for the largest share in the food industry. Hotels and restaurants are the major consumers for the liquid butter alternative. These are available through various raw materials such as canola, soybean, and others.

North America accounted for the largest owing to the eating habits of the consumers in the region.