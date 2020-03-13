Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Travel insurance is a kind of comprehensive insurance related to travel.The initial stage is mainly for business or business travel abroad personnel.With the popularity of personal travel, it has now become a major insurance policy for all kinds of risks in the process of personal vacation.

In 2018, the global Business Travel Accident Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Assicurazioni Generali

MetLife

Nationwide Mutual Insurance

Zurich

AWP Australia

AXA

American International

Chubb

Tokio Marine Holdings

Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers

Hartford

Tata AIG General Insurance

Starr International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporations

Government

International Travelers and Employees

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China



Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Single Trip Coverage

1.4.3 Annual Multi Trip Coverage

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Corporations

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 International Travelers and Employees

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size

2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Assicurazioni Generali

12.1.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

12.2 MetLife

12.2.1 MetLife Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 MetLife Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 MetLife Recent Development

12.3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance

12.3.1 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Recent Development

12.4 Zurich

12.4.1 Zurich Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Zurich Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Zurich Recent Development

12.5 AWP Australia

12.5.1 AWP Australia Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 AWP Australia Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AWP Australia Recent Development

12.6 AXA

12.6.1 AXA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 AXA Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AXA Recent Development

12.7 American International

12.7.1 American International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 American International Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 American International Recent Development

12.8 Chubb

Continued…

