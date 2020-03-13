Travel insurance is a kind of comprehensive insurance related to travel.The initial stage is mainly for business or business travel abroad personnel.With the popularity of personal travel, it has now become a major insurance policy for all kinds of risks in the process of personal vacation.
In 2018, the global Business Travel Accident Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4059323-global-business-travel-accident-insurance-market-size-status
The key players covered in this study
Assicurazioni Generali
MetLife
Nationwide Mutual Insurance
Zurich
AWP Australia
AXA
American International
Chubb
Tokio Marine Holdings
Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers
Hartford
Tata AIG General Insurance
Starr International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Trip Coverage
Annual Multi Trip Coverage
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporations
Government
International Travelers and Employees
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4059323-global-business-travel-accident-insurance-market-size-status
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Single Trip Coverage
1.4.3 Annual Multi Trip Coverage
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Corporations
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 International Travelers and Employees
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size
2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Assicurazioni Generali
12.1.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
12.2 MetLife
12.2.1 MetLife Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 MetLife Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 MetLife Recent Development
12.3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance
12.3.1 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Recent Development
12.4 Zurich
12.4.1 Zurich Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Zurich Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Zurich Recent Development
12.5 AWP Australia
12.5.1 AWP Australia Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 AWP Australia Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AWP Australia Recent Development
12.6 AXA
12.6.1 AXA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 AXA Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AXA Recent Development
12.7 American International
12.7.1 American International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 American International Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 American International Recent Development
12.8 Chubb
Continued…
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)