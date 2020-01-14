Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023



B2B e-commerce (also written as e-Commerce, eCommerce or similar variants), short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is selling products or services between businesses through the internet via an online sales portal.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market by product type and applications/end industries.

Increasing smartphone and internet usage is expected to serve as a key driver for the B2B e-commerce market. In addition, emergence of cloud computing has also positively impacted market growth.

The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle

IBM

Amazon Inc.

Alibaba

Hybris

Axway

Netalogue Inc.

Phoenix Biz Solutions

Techdinamics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Network as a Service (NaaS)

Data as a Service (Daas)

Storage as a Service (STaas)

Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

Table Of Contents:

1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce

1.2 Classification of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce by Types

1.2.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Buyer-oriented E-commerce

1.2.4 Supplier-oriented E-commerce

1.2.5 Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

1.3 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Network as a Service (NaaS)

1.3.3 Data as a Service (Daas)

1.3.4 Storage as a Service (STaas)

1.3.5 Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

1.4 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Oracle

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Oracle Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amazon Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amazon Inc. Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Alibaba

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Alibaba Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Hybris

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hybris Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Axway

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Axway Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Netalogue Inc.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Netalogue Inc. Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

