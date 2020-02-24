GLOBAL BUSINESS PROCESS MANAGEMENT (BPM) TOOLS 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Business Process Management (BPM) Tools – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

BPM (Business Process Management) is a business solution approach which views a business as a set of processes or workflows. BPM Software (BPMS) is software which enables businesses to model, implement, execute, monitor and optimize their management processes.

In 2018, the global Business Process Management (BPM) Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Process Management (BPM) Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process Management (BPM) Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PNMsoft (Genpact)

Appian

Pegasystems

Nintex

Oracle

IBM

Zoho

SAP

Winshuttle

Bonitasoft

K2

KiSSFLOW

Hyland

Kofax

WEBCON

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Process Management (BPM) Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Process Management (BPM) Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Process Management (BPM) Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Market Size

2.2 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PNMsoft (Genpact)

12.1.1 PNMsoft (Genpact) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.1.4 PNMsoft (Genpact) Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 PNMsoft (Genpact) Recent Development

12.2 Appian

12.2.1 Appian Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.2.4 Appian Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Appian Recent Development

12.3 Pegasystems

12.3.1 Pegasystems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.3.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Pegasystems Recent Development

12.4 Nintex

12.4.1 Nintex Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.4.4 Nintex Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nintex Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IBM Recent Development

12.7 Zoho

12.7.1 Zoho Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.7.4 Zoho Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zoho Recent Development

12.8 SAP

12.8.1 SAP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.8.4 SAP Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SAP Recent Development

12.9 Winshuttle

12.9.1 Winshuttle Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.9.4 Winshuttle Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Winshuttle Recent Development

12.10 Bonitasoft

12.10.1 Bonitasoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Introduction

12.10.4 Bonitasoft Revenue in Business Process Management (BPM) Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bonitasoft Recent Development

12.11 K2

12.12 KiSSFLOW

12.13 Hyland

12.14 Kofax

12.15 WEBCON

Continued…..

