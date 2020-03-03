Global Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market 2018 | Major Kay Players – IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, Accenture, Capgemini, Fujitsu, TCS

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The large enterprises segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the need to reduce the high Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). Large enterprises have dedicated in-house IT resources and larger IT budgets to consider the adoption of the as-a-service model for their business processes. The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the high adoption of BPaaS solutions among the SMEs to gain operational efficiency and result in decreased CAPEX, desired outcomes, and improved business efficiency.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cloud solutions, which has enhanced the focus on achieving competences and rebalancing the expenses on systems. The eCommerce and retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, as BPaaS can help the small-sized and online retailers in improving their marketing, sales, and services’ and lowering the cost of ownership.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the presence of the top BPaaS service providers, the globalization of managed cloud services, and the high adoption rate of cloud computing in this region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the BPaaS market during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of BPaaS, owing to its agility, scalability, and efficient pay-per-usage benefits, with an enhanced cloud infrastructure and security.

The global Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

SAP SE

Oracle

Accenture

Capgemini

Fujitsu

TCS

Cognizant

Genpact

EXL

HCL

Wipro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Operations

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Customer Service and Support

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

eCommerce and Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/global-business-process-as-a-service–bpaas–market-2018—major-kay-players—ibm–sap-se–oracle–accenture–capgemini–fujitsu–tcs-

