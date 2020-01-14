Global Business Intelligence Market – Analysis, Share By Suppliers, Growth, Trends And Forecast From 2019-2025

Business Intelligence Market

Industrial Forecast on Business Intelligence Market: The report comprises of a comprehensive analysis of the Business Intelligence Market on the global and regional basis. Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to register a strong CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2025. In addition, this report consists of the in-depth study of potential opportunities available in the market on a global level.

The Global Business Intelligence Market report provides a holistic view of the global market, which includes significant insights for business strategies. It includes a brief summary of the market, including the latest trends, market size and share, growth rate, revenue generation information, overall demand analysis, and forecasts. Furthermore, a detailed description of the strategic developments and segment analysis have been provided by the research analysts. The report determines the aggregate share market share held by the key industry participants and provides a profound view of the competitive landscape.

Business intelligence software is an important tool or application used by organizations to analyze data and make improved real-time market decisions. Traditionally, business intelligence was used only for reporting, designing dashboards, and resolving queries. Its goal was to track key business performance and metrics.

During 2017 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminates the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.

The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers. The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.

In 2018, the global Business Intelligence (BI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Adobe Systems

Attensity Group

Beevolve

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Evolve24

Google

HP

Kapow Software/ Kofax

Lithium Technologies

NetBase Solutions

Radian6/Salesforce

Sysomos

Cision

Market segment by Type,

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Global Business Intelligence Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Business Intelligence Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Business Intelligence

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Business Intelligence Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Business Intelligence market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

