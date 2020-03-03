Global Bus HVAC System market Outlook by Regions, Recent Development, Emerging Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Bus HVAC System Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Bus HVAC System market 2019-2025

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are thermal management systems used to control the temperatures inside buildings and vehicles. The HVAC systems in buses work on a principle similar to that of other automotive HVAC systems but the required power for conditioning is higher than in other smaller vehicles. The preference for automatic HVAC over the manual HVAC is one latest trends that will contribute to the growth of the global bus HVAC system market in the future. Over the past few years, bus HVAC system manufacturers have started concentrating on shifting their focus from manual HVAC systems to automatic HVAC systems due to its increased benefits. Automatic HVAC systems need less human intervention and manufacturers are working on differentiating their products from the competitors by introducing compact systems and sensors in HVAC systems. These technologies lower operational complexities and help in achieving better customer satisfaction.

Global Market Outline: Bus HVAC System Market

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The rising volume of electric vehicles and the increased demand for public transit vehicles will drive the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the shift in technology from manual to automatic HVAC systems will be an important driver for the growth of the market in this region.

The global Bus HVAC System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bus HVAC System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bus HVAC System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Bus HVAC System market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bus HVAC System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Denso

Guchen Industry

MAHLE

Valeo

WABCO

Thermo King

Air International Thermal Systems

Grayson Thermal Systems

Japanese Climate Systems

Carrier

Coachair

KONVEKTA

SUTRAK USA

Sidwal

Subros

Market size by Product

ICE Powered

Electric and Hybrid

Market size by End User

Coach

Inner City Bus

School Bus

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bus HVAC System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bus HVAC System market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bus HVAC System companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bus HVAC System submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bus HVAC System Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bus HVAC System Market Size

2.2 Bus HVAC System Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bus HVAC System Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Bus HVAC System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Bus HVAC System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bus HVAC System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bus HVAC System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bus HVAC System Revenue by Product

4.3 Bus HVAC System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bus HVAC System Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Bus HVAC System by Countries

6.2 North America Bus HVAC System by Product

6.3 North America Bus HVAC System by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bus HVAC System by Countries

7.2 Europe Bus HVAC System by Product

7.3 Europe Bus HVAC System by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bus HVAC System by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Bus HVAC System by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Bus HVAC System by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Bus HVAC System by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Bus HVAC System by Product

9.3 Central & South America Bus HVAC System by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bus HVAC System by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bus HVAC System by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bus HVAC System by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Bus HVAC System Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Bus HVAC System Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Bus HVAC System Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bus HVAC System Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

