Global Burn Care Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Burn Care Market is accounted to reach USD 3,253.99 million by 2024 from USD 1,911.77 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of burn injuries, advancements in burn care products, rising number of emergency centres and burn units, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure are boosting the growth of the global burn care market. On the other hand, high cost of advanced treatments and products, lack of reimbursement, stringent regulatory requirements may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Burn Care Market are listed below;

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Molyncke Healthcare

The market is further segmented into;

Product type

Depth of burn

End-user

Distribution channel

Geography

The global burn care market is segmented on the basis of product type, depth of burn, end user and distribution channel. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

On the basis of product type, the global burn care market is segmented into advanced burn care products, biologics, traditional burn care products, and other burn care products. The burn care market is dominated by advanced burn care products with 55.3% market share in 2017, growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period. Advanced burn care products are sub segmented into foam dressings, hydrogels, film dressings, alginates, wound contact layer, hydrocolloid, collagen, and others. Traditional burn care products are sub segmented into dressings, and tapes.

On the basis of depth of burn, the global burn care market is segmented into partial-thickness burns, minor burns, and full-thickness burns. In 2017, partial thickness burns market segment is expected to dominate the global burn care market with 71.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,354.86 million by 2024, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end user, the global burn care market is classified into hospitals, burn care centers, homecare, clinic, and others. In 2017, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global burn care market with 45.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,450.49 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The global burn care market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into direct tender, and retail. In 2017, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the global burn care market with 76.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 2588.73 million by 2024, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Burn Care market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

