Global Buoyancy Aids Market Type, Sales, Revenue, Share, Segmentation, Manufacturers and Forecast until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Buoyancy Aids Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of the Buoyancy Aids with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Buoyancy Aids on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The whole supply chain of Buoyancy Aids has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Buoyancy Aids, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Buoyancy aids are a specialist form of personal flotation device (PFD) used most commonly by kayakers, canoeists and dinghy sailors. They are designed as a flotation aid, rather than a life-saving device and have several key differences to other PFD’s and lifejackets.

The global Buoyancy Aids market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Buoyancy Aids market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Buoyancy Aids in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Buoyancy Aids in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Buoyancy Aids market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Buoyancy Aids market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

Johnson Outdoors

LALIZAS

Secumar

International Safety Products

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Dongtai Jianghai

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Aqua Lung International

ONeill

Astral

Stormy Lifejackets

Kokatat

Harmony Gear

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Spinlock

Market size by Product

Over the Head Vest

Front Zip Jacket

Side Zip

Market size by End User

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Water Sporting

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Buoyancy Aids Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Buoyancy Aids Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Over the Head Vest

1.4.3 Front Zip Jacket

1.4.4 Side Zip

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Buoyancy Aids Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Passenger & Aircraft Crew

1.5.3 Commercial Vessel

1.5.4 Water Sporting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Buoyancy Aids Market Size

2.1.1 Global Buoyancy Aids Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Buoyancy Aids Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Buoyancy Aids Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Buoyancy Aids Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Buoyancy Aids Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Buoyancy Aids Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Buoyancy Aids Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Buoyancy Aids Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Buoyancy Aids Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Buoyancy Aids Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Buoyancy Aids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Buoyancy Aids Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Buoyancy Aids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Buoyancy Aids Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Buoyancy Aids Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Buoyancy Aids Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

