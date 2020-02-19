Global Bulletproof Vest Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bulletproof Vest Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Bulletproof Vest Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A bulletproof vest, also known as a bullet-resistant vest or ballistic vest is a type of personal protective equipment. It is used by the military, law enforcement personals, and many times by civilians as a protective cover against bullets and shrapnel from explosions. Soft bulletproof vests weigh less and provide protection against small-caliber handguns. Hard bulletproof vests are used in combat, high-risk tactical missions, and hostage rescue missions.

The soft vest is made of different layers of woven and laminated fibers that protect soldiers, security guards from shotgun, small caliber hand gun, and explosives. Ballistic plates are often inserted inside the soft vests. In addition, metal plates can be used with soft vests, thereby providing extra protection against rifles and knife stabbing. These vests use different layers of strong fibers that bends bullet, spreading its force over a wider portion of the fiber thus growing the bullet into a dish shape.

In 2015, soft vest segment dominated the market size and will continue to lead the market over the forecast period with maximum market size. Soft bulletproof vests are flexible, easier to wear, and lighter than the hard vests. While soft bulletproof vests cannot stop very high-velocity bullets, they can stop slower bullets such as .45ACP, 00 Buckshot, .40SandW, and the other types of bullets fired up to 1,500 ft. per second. They are widely used by law enforcement agencies and civilians, which will contribute to this segment’s growth until the end of 2025.

In terms of geographical regions, North America accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. The US is the highest revenue generating country in the region as the US House of Representatives allocated a defense budget of USD 585 billion through the National Defense Authorization Act in 2015. The sharp rise in the defense budget of the US will lead to the increased demand for bulletproof vests in the region

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Request a Sample Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/569910

The following manufacturers are covered

VestGuard UK

Point Black Body Armor

Canarmor

Black Hawk

Armour Wear

BulletBlocker

EnGarde

Imperial Armour

PPSS

Survival Armor

US Armor

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Bulletproof-Vest-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Segment by Type

Soft Vest

Hard Vest

Segment by Application

Defense

Civilians

Law Enforcement

Order Inquiry for buying Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/569910

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Bulletproof Vest?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Bulletproof Vest?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Bulletproof Vest?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Bulletproof Vest?

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook