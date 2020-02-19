Global Bulletproof Helmet Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bulletproof Helmet Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Bulletproof Helmet Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Bullet proof helmets are used for enhancing safety in defense, military, and homeland security. They are used by wearers for protection from potentially hazardous elements that range from air-borne flying particles, ballistic threats, and fragments.

The increasing demand for bulletproof helmets arising due to various law enforcement activities will drive the growth prospects for the global bulletproof helmet market during the forecast period. Some of the factors that determine the need for proper law enforcement across regions include political, social, and socio-cultural elements. For instance, India is focusing on security cooperation, economic integration and the modernization of police forces through the Modernization of State Police Forces (MPF) Scheme. This scheme also reduces the dependence of state governments on the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces for the purpose of controlling law and order issues in the state by strengthening and equipping the State Police Forces. Furthermore, in APAC, the increasing instances of terrorist attacks, rising flow of terrorist fighters from countries in the Middle East such as Syria and Iraq, and groups espousing support for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) results in the enhancement of domestic law by the government.

According to the report, the defense expenses of regions such as APAC, the Americas, Western Europe, and ROW are on the rise, where each country determines its military and defense expenses based on its political and social environment. The US allocated over $500 billion on defense spending in 2015. The other countries with substantial budgets for the armed forces are China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UK, India, France, and Japan.

Further, the report states that the challenge faced by the vendors of bulletproof helmets is that a number of regions are underpenetrated by defense suppliers in developing countries in regions such as Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. The armed forces in most countries in these regions are undersupplied. Sometimes in developed country like the US too there were instances of supply shortages of ballistic helmets.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

BAE Systems

3M

MKU

ArmorSource

Aegis Engineering

Argun

Hard Shell

Ningbo Chihan Protection

Point Blank Enterprises

Protection Group Danmark

Rabintex

Sarkar Defence Solutions

Sinoarmor

Ulbrichts Protection

Segment by Type

Metal Material

Nonmetal Material

Composite Material

Segment by Application

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Bulletproof Helmet?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Bulletproof Helmet?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Bulletproof Helmet?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Bulletproof Helmet?

