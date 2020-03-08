In this report, the Global Bullet-Resistant Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bullet-Resistant Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Bullet-Resistant Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Bullet-Resistant Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Bullet-resistant glass is produced using ballistic materials such as polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate, and thermoplastics that can withstand any damage from small projectiles and bullets. Bullet-resistant glass is offered in varying thickness according to end user demand. End users of bulletproof security glass include financial services industry, automotive industry, construction industry, and others such as marine industry and aerospace industry. In this report, the bullet-resistant glass market in India is categorized by product type, BRG standard, application, and state. By product type, the market is segmented into polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate, and poly-vinyl butyral (PVB). By BRG standard, the market has been segmented according to European Standard EN 1063, classifying bullet-resistant glass from class B1 to B7 and special class (SG1 and SG2) depending upon the protection level required.
Increasing economic output and defense investments as well as growth of construction, financial, and automotive sectors are factors expected to significantly impact growth of the bullet-resistant glass market in India. The automotive sector is the largest end-user for bullet-resistant glass in India, with increasing number of HNWIs opting for armored vehicles, which in turn drives demand for bullet-resistant glass. Furthermore, ongoing infrastructural developments in the financial sector offer various opportunities for bullet-resistant glass manufacturers in India, as financial institutions, especially in rural areas, are vulnerable to burglary and vandalism.
Global Bullet-Resistant Glass market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bullet-Resistant Glass.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bullet-Resistant Glass capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bullet-Resistant Glass in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saint-Gobain
Asahi India Glass
Gujarat Guardian
Duratuf Glass Industries
Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals
Gold Plus Glass Industry
FG Glass Industries
Chandra Lakshmi Safety Glass
Fuso Glass India
Art-n-Glass
Bullet-Resistant Glass Breakdown Data by Type
Polycarbonate
Acrylic
Glass-Clad Polycarbonate
Poly-Vinyl Butyral (PVB)
Bullet-Resistant Glass Breakdown Data by Application
Financial Services Industry
Automotive Industry
Construction Industry
Others
Bullet-Resistant Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Bullet-Resistant Glass Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Bullet-Resistant Glass capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Bullet-Resistant Glass manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bullet-Resistant Glass :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
