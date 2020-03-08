In this report, the Global Bullet-Resistant Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bullet-Resistant Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Bullet-Resistant Glass market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bullet-Resistant Glass breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Bullet-resistant glass is produced using ballistic materials such as polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate, and thermoplastics that can withstand any damage from small projectiles and bullets. Bullet-resistant glass is offered in varying thickness according to end user demand. End users of bulletproof security glass include financial services industry, automotive industry, construction industry, and others such as marine industry and aerospace industry. In this report, the bullet-resistant glass market in India is categorized by product type, BRG standard, application, and state. By product type, the market is segmented into polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate, and poly-vinyl butyral (PVB). By BRG standard, the market has been segmented according to European Standard EN 1063, classifying bullet-resistant glass from class B1 to B7 and special class (SG1 and SG2) depending upon the protection level required.

Increasing economic output and defense investments as well as growth of construction, financial, and automotive sectors are factors expected to significantly impact growth of the bullet-resistant glass market in India. The automotive sector is the largest end-user for bullet-resistant glass in India, with increasing number of HNWIs opting for armored vehicles, which in turn drives demand for bullet-resistant glass. Furthermore, ongoing infrastructural developments in the financial sector offer various opportunities for bullet-resistant glass manufacturers in India, as financial institutions, especially in rural areas, are vulnerable to burglary and vandalism.

Global Bullet-Resistant Glass market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bullet-Resistant Glass.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

Asahi India Glass

Gujarat Guardian

Duratuf Glass Industries

Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals

Gold Plus Glass Industry

FG Glass Industries

Chandra Lakshmi Safety Glass

Fuso Glass India

Art-n-Glass

Bullet-Resistant Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Glass-Clad Polycarbonate

Poly-Vinyl Butyral (PVB)

Bullet-Resistant Glass Breakdown Data by Application

Financial Services Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Bullet-Resistant Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bullet-Resistant Glass Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bullet-Resistant Glass capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bullet-Resistant Glass manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bullet-Resistant Glass :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



