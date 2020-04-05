In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bulgur-market-study-report-2019
Bulgur is a cereal food made from the parboiled groats of several different wheat species, most often from durum wheat. It originates in Middle Eastern cuisine.
Numerous factors are responsible for the growth of the global market. Factors such as increasing health concerns among population worldwide, increasing preference for Mediterranean cuisines and dishes, changing consumer preferences and tastes, changing consumer lifestyle and rising popularity of healthy food, rising consumer preference for bulgur products, growing online retail distribution channel, and increasing purchasing power of middle class is pushing the growth of the global market for bulgur. Aspects such as declining demand for wheat and wheat products, slow penetration of bulgur in several regions, less awareness about usage of bulgur in different dishes and overall less awareness among people are posing restraints to the growth of the global bulgur market.
The global Bulgur market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bulgur volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bulgur market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Duru Bulgur Gida San
The Hain Celestial Group
AGT Foods and Ingredients
Tipiak Group
Ceres Organics
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fine Bulgur
Whole/Coarse Bulgur
Segment by Application
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bulgur-market-study-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Agriculture market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Agriculture markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Agriculture Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Agriculture market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Agriculture market
- Challenges to market growth for Agriculture manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Agriculture Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com