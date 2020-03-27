Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Building insulation materials are the building materials which form the thermal envelope of a building or otherwise reduce heat transfer.

The global Building Thermal Insulation Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building Thermal Insulation Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Thermal Insulation Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lfhuaneng

Dow

Taishi

Beipeng

Rockwool

Sedant Roba

Shanghai ABM

Owenscorning

Kosenca

Beijing Wuzhou

Hengxiang Insulation Materials

Zhongjie Group

Xinxing Huamei

Huafon Puren

Beijing Beihai

First

Feininger

HuaXiaXinRong

Wenzhou Lucky

Ourgreen

Junxuan

Hongbaoli

Lecron Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EPS Panels

XPS Panels

PU Panels

Mineral Wool Panels

Other

Segment by Application

Roof

Wall

Floor

Other

