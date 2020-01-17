Global Building Thermal Insulation Market to Reach $34.41 Billion with 4.9% CAGR Forecast to 2022

The Global Building Thermal Insulation market is accounted for $24.65 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $34.41 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. Nurtured environmental benefits attached with these materials have resulted in gradual increase of residential as well as industrial buildings, but inhibiting carbon footprints is making it a government supported incentive. Focused Green House Gases emission reduction and cost efficiency are factors hailing the market, whereas lack of awareness and slow growth are the factors inhibiting the scenario.

Wool insulation accounted for largest market share but plastic foam segment witnessed highest growth owing to higher thermal resistance, versatility, strength and higher life span. Increasing residential spaces had registered a flawless growth in roof insulation application and vice versa. North America is holding the largest market share followed by Europe, attributing to stringent energy efficiency regulations for buildings that drive the penetration of insulation in the overall building stock and increase the amount of insulation needed per building.

Some of the key players of the Building Thermal Insulation market include Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF SE, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd., Certain Teed, Dow Building solutions, GAF, Huntsman Corporation, Johns Manville Inc., Kingspan Group PLC, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning Corporation, Paroc, Rockwool International A/S and Saint-Gobain.

End-Users Covered:

• Residential insulation

o Individual homes

• Non-Residential insulation

o Offices

o Factories

o Institutions

o Hospitals

o Shopping Malls

o Other public buildings

Types Covered:

• Plastic Foams

o EPS

o Pur Foams

o XPS

o Other Plastic Foams

v Phenolic Foams

v Polyisocyanurate Insulation

• Wool Insulation

o Glass Wool

o Stone Wool

Applications Covered:

• Wall Insulation

o Cavity Walls

o External Walls

o Internal Walls

• Floor Insulation

• Roof Insulation

o Flat Roof

o Pitch Roof

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-User Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging markets

……

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd.

10.4 Certain Teed

10.5 Dow Building solutions

10.6 GAF

10.7 Huntsman Corporation

10.8 Johns Manville Inc.

10.9 Kingspan Group PLC

10.10 Knauf Insulation

10.11 Owens Corning Corporation

10.12 Paroc

10.13 Rockwool International A/S

10.14 Saint-Gobain

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Continued….

