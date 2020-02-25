Global Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Market Type, Production, Regions, Application and Forecast till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
The Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV).
This report presents the worldwide Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Hanergy
AGC Solar
Atlantech Solar
WBDG
Atlantis Energy Systems
Yingli Solar
ertex solar
Canadiansolar
FirstSolar
Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Breakdown Data by Type
BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics)
BAPV (Building Attached Photovoltaics)
Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Breakdown Data by Application
Civil Buildings
Public Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Other
Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics)
1.4.3 BAPV (Building Attached Photovoltaics)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Civil Buildings
1.5.3 Public Buildings
1.5.4 Industrial Buildings
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Production 2014-2025
2.2 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Market
2.4 Key Trends for Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Building Mounted Photovoltaic (BMPV) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
