Global Building Membranes Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Building Membranes Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

The global Building Membranes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building Membranes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Membranes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3784352-global-building-membranes-market-research-report-2019

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

Naizil

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fabric

Polyester Fabric

ETFE Sheeting

Others

Segment by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Others

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3784352-global-building-membranes-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Building Membranes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Membranes

1.2 Building Membranes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Membranes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fabric

1.2.3 Polyester Fabric

1.2.4 ETFE Sheeting

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Building Membranes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Building Membranes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Tensile Architecture

1.3.3 Tents

1.3.4 Sun Shading and Sun Screening

1.3.5 Print Applications

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Building Membranes Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Building Membranes Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Building Membranes Market Size

1.5.1 Global Building Membranes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Building Membranes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Building Membranes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Membranes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Building Membranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Building Membranes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Building Membranes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Building Membranes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Membranes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Building Membranes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Membranes Business

7.1 Serge Ferrari

7.1.1 Serge Ferrari Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Serge Ferrari Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mehler

7.2.1 Mehler Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mehler Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Heytex

7.3.1 Heytex Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Heytex Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sattler

7.4.1 Sattler Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sattler Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sioen

7.5.1 Sioen Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sioen Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Verseidag

7.6.1 Verseidag Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Verseidag Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hiraoka

7.7.1 Hiraoka Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hiraoka Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Seaman Corp

7.8.1 Seaman Corp Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Seaman Corp Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Saint-Gobain

7.9.1 Saint-Gobain Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Saint-Gobain Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chukoh Chem

7.10.1 Chukoh Chem Building Membranes Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Building Membranes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chukoh Chem Building Membranes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Naizil

7.12 ObeiKan

7.13 Sika

7.14 Atex Membrane

7.15 Taconic-AFD

7.16 Kobond

7.17 Yilong

7.18 Xinyida

7.19 Sijia

7.20 Jinda

7.21 Veik

7.22 Guardtex

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)