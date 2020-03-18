In this report, the Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic materials that are used to replace conventional building materials in parts of the building envelope such as the roof, skylights, or facades. They are increasingly being incorporated into the construction of new buildings as a principal or ancillary source of electrical power, although existing buildings may be retrofitted with similar technology. The advantage of integrated photovoltaics over more common non-integrated systems is that the initial cost can be offset by reducing the amount spent on building materials and labor that would normally be used to construct the part of the building that the BIPV modules replace. These advantages make BIPV one of the fastest growing segments of the photovoltaic industry.

First, as for the building integrated photovoltaics industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 33.65% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are First Solar, Sharp and Yingli Solar which occupied close to 22.08% market share in 2015. The First Solar, which has 7.81% market share in 2015, is the leader in the building integrated photovoltaics industry. The manufacturers following First Solar are Sharp and Yingli Solar which respectively has 7.28% and 7.00% market share in 2015.

Second, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 2218.2 MW in 2011 and 4426.1 MW in 2015, with the average growth rate of 18.30%. And the global building integrated photovoltaics develop steadily. In 2021, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 10700.6 MW at the average growth rate of 15.83%.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for building integrated photovoltaics with production market share about 34.09%. North America occupied about 23.35% production share in 2015.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China PV market production growth rate of building integrated photovoltaics is high. The production of building integrated photovoltaics rises up from 271.5 MW in 2011 to 645.2 MW in 2015 with the average growth rate at 23.22%.

Finally, we believe building integrated photovoltaics industry have few connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development of PV industry we tend to believe the future of building integrated photovoltaics will be optimism.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market size will increase to 19100 Million US$ by 2025, from 5950 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

First Solar

Sharp

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier

SunPower

Solarcentury

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

Panasonic

Kyocera

Canadian Solar

Suntech

Trina Solar

Meyer Burger

AGC Solar

Harsha Abakus Solar

Sapa Group

Wurth Solar

Chengdu Xushuang

Changzhou NESL

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Breakdown Data by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



