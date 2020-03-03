Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Size, Share, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market 2019-2025

BIPV are PV materials that are used in place of conventional building materials as an auxiliary source for power. BIPV integrates solar energy with that of building design. They are used in various parts of building envelops such as roofs, facades, and skylights. BIPV technology can be incorporated either during the construction of a new building or it can be retrofitted to an old building. The industry is expected to witness high growth as the product is in the growth stage of the product lifecycle and is likely to sustain high growth due to the superior integration of the product coupled with increased adoption of solar energy harnessing systems. However, high initial investment costs coupled with efficiency reduction due to shadowing are likely to restrain the growth. The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is expected to grow on account of increasing installations of integrated solar energy harnessing systems.

Global Market Outline: Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market

The global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826139

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

First Solar

Sharp

Suntech Power Holdings

Trina Solar

Yingli Green Energy Holding

Ascent Solar Technology

Centrosolar

Dyesol

Ertex Solar

Heliatek

Scheuten Solar Holding

Market size by Product

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Market size by End User

Roofs

Walls

Glass Integrated

Façade

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826139

Scope of the Report

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Size

2.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Revenue by Product

4.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Countries

6.2 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Product

6.3 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Countries

7.2 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Product

7.3 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Product

9.3 Central & South America Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)