Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market – Segmented by Application, Technology, Type, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

About Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Industry
Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic materials that are used to replace conventional building materials in parts of the building envelope such as the roof, skylights, or facades. They are increasingly being incorporated into the construction of new buildings as a principal or ancillary source of electrical power, although existing buildings may be retrofitted with similar technology. The advantage of integrated photovoltaics over more common non-integrated systems is that the initial cost can be offset by reducing the amount spent on building materials and labor that would normally be used to construct the part of the building that the BIPV modules replace. These advantages make BIPV one of the fastest growing segments of the photovoltaic industry.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Polycrystalline Silicon
Single Crystal Silicon
Thin Film
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Residential
Commercial
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
First Solar
Sharp
Yingli Solar
Solar Frontier
SunPower
Solarcentury
Hanwha Solar
REC Group
Panasonic
Kyocera
Canadian Solar
Suntech
Trina Solar
Meyer Burger
AGC Solar
Harsha Abakus Solar
Sapa Group
Wurth Solar
Chengdu Xushuang
Changzhou NESL
Regions Covered in Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
