Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Development Trends and Qualitative Analysis 2019

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry concentration is unbalanced. The market players can be divided into two categories: The first one is based 3D platform and base software, like Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation and Dassault Systemes. These players usually big and like to acquire small players. The market growth rate (CAGR) of them is relatively slowly, usually between 2%-10%. The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.

In 2018, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble Navigation

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Cadsoft Corporation

Siemens

AVEVA Group

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D BIM of Design Models

4D BIM of Schedule

5D BIM of Costs

6D BIM of Built Facility

7D BIM of Environmental

Market segment by Application, split into

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Building Information Modeling (BIM) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Manufacturers

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

