Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Development Trends and Qualitative Analysis 2019

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.
The Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry concentration is unbalanced. The market players can be divided into two categories: The first one is based 3D platform and base software, like Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation and Dassault Systemes. These players usually big and like to acquire small players. The market growth rate (CAGR) of them is relatively slowly, usually between 2%-10%. The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. Chinas consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.
In 2018, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Nemetschek
Bentley Systems
Trimble Navigation
Dassault Systemes
RIB Software
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Cadsoft Corporation
Siemens
AVEVA Group
Aconex
Beck Technology
Inovaya
Synchro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM of Design Models
4D BIM of Schedule
5D BIM of Costs
6D BIM of Built Facility
7D BIM of Environmental
Market segment by Application, split into
Architects
AEC engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
