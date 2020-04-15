Global Building Damping Products Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Building Damping Products Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Building Damping Products Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Building damping product is a device mounted in building structures to reduce the amplitude of mechanical vibrations.
This report focuses on Building Damping Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Damping Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dynamic Isolation Systems
Damptech
Curbs and Damper Products
Yunnan QuakeSafe Seismic Isolation Technologies
Taylor Devices
Vicoda Group
ITT Infrastructure
Enidine
KOYO Seiki
CTS Industries
Quaketek
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Viscous and Visco-elastic Damper
Tuned Mass Damper
Tuned Liquid Damper
Liquid Damper
Others
Segment by Application
Residential Buildings
Educational Buildings
Business Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Storage Buildings
Others
