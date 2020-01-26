Global Building Automation Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Building Automation Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that controls and monitors the building’s mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems.
This report focuses on the global Building Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Siemens
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
United Technologies
Bosch
Legrand
Hubbell
ABB
Ingersoll-Rand
Lutron
Crestron
BuildingIQ
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Wired Technology
1.4.3 Wireless Technology
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Automation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Automation Market Size
2.2 Building Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Automation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Building Automation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
