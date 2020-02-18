Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Building and Construction Light Equipment market covered Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment, Floor Saw Cutting Equipment and Tile Cutting Equipment.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in building and construction light equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for building and construction light equipment in 2016.

In the industry, Bosch profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Husqvarna and Makita ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.90%, 13.59% and 12.52% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Building and construction light equipment technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Building and Construction Light Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Building and Construction Light Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Husqvarna

Bosch

Makita

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

Hitachi Koki

DEWALT

Norton Clipper

Ryobi

QEP

LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH

Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd.

MK Diamond Products

Multiquip

Dongcheng

KEN

Jiangsu Guoqiang Tools

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793544-global-building-and-construction-light-equipment-market-2019

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment

Floor Saw Cutting Equipment

Tile Cutting Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building

Bridge

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3793544-global-building-and-construction-light-equipment-market-2019

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Building and Construction Light Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment

1.2.2 Floor Saw Cutting Equipment

1.2.3 Tile Cutting Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Building

1.3.2 Bridge

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Husqvarna

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Husqvarna Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Bosch

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bosch Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Makita

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Makita Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Stanley Black & Decker

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Stanley Black & Decker Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 TTI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TTI Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hitachi Koki

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hitachi Koki Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 DEWALT

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Building and Construction Light Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 DEWALT Building and Construction Light Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4198092#ixzz5iAMNMOHJ