Global Buckwheat Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-buckwheat-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019



Buckwheat is a fruit seed used as cover crop and is associated to rhubarb and sorrel. Buckwheat is a source of manganese, copper, magnesium, dietary fiber, phosphorus etc. Buckwheat also contains flavonoids such as rutin and quercitin which play important role in health promoting actions. Buckwheat is highly valued for its vitamin content such as vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin B12, vitamin B6, niacin, thiamin etc. Buckwheat is rich in protein containing all eight essential amino acids including lysine. Buckwheat does not contain gluten and is a substitute for wheat, oats, rye and barley in healthy foods. Buckwheat is a healthy food which have health benefits such as reducing cholesterol, lowers risk of blood pressure, lowers risk of diabetes, helps prevent gallstones, protects against heart disease, prevent cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women, prevent breast cancer, asthma etc. Buckwheat has several nutraceuticals which helps in preventing blood clots, lowers production of histamine which intern improve airborne allergies and food intolerances.

Increasing the demand for buckwheat from various industries is increasing which is driving the buckwheat market. Increasing health awareness in consumers is leading them towards organic and natural products having health benefits, buckwheat as a natural products is gaining interest in health conscious consumers. Cosmetic industries and food industries are growing globally and leaning towards natural and organic products which is one of the driver for buckwheat market. Buckwheat is a gluten-free product, which makes it a popular food in health conscious consumers such as bodybuilders, fitness trainers, corporate working professionals etc.

The global Buckwheat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Buckwheat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Buckwheat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Homestead Organics

Birkett Mills

Galinta IR Partneriai

Krishna India

Ningxia Newfield Foods

UA Global

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unhulled

Raw

Roasted

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-buckwheat-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Agriculture market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Agriculture markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Agriculture Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Agriculture market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Agriculture market

Challenges to market growth for Agriculture manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Agriculture Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com