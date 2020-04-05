Global Buckwheat Extract Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Buckwheat contains a flavonoid known as rutin which fortifies the blood vessels. Rutin has been identified as vitamin-P and is known for its ability to strengthen blood vessel and maintaining the elasticity. The use of buckwheat is varied and makes an important ingredient in supplements that aim at preventing disorders associated with blood vessels aging such as hypertension, myocardial infarction atherosclerosis and strokes. Other benefits of buckwheat extract include improving digestion, building immunity, and bone health etc.

Buckwheat extract’s diversified use in therapeutic herbal formulations providing benefits such as strengthening blood vessels and improving blood flow, also providing additional health benefits in diabetes management improving bone health and many more is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Additionally the buckwheat extract has the ability to blend with majority of food products providing an additional use in the food and beverage industries. The use of the extract in food as an additive is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global buckwheat market.

Consumer’s preferences are noticeably on a shift towards the healthier options and the organic buckwheat extract is therefore expected to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nexira

Foodchem International Corporation

The Good Scents Company

Martin Bauer Group

Panacea Phytoextracts

La Milanaise

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder Extract

Liquid Extract

Segment by Application

Herbal Supplements

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

