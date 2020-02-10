GLOBAL BROWN SUGAR 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Brown Sugar Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Brown Sugar Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sugar is just sucrose (C12H22O11), a molecule which occurs naturally in a variety of plants. Brown sugar is a colored refined sugar obtained when controlled amount of molasses are added to the white sugar. The intensity of the color of brown sugar is proportional to the amount of molasses added. Brown sugar has a distinctive taste and flavor due to the presence of minerals which also make it nutritionally superior to white sugar. This property of the brown sugar resulted in the formation of an alternative sugar market for health cautious population.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as bakery, beverages, preservations, confectionery, ice cream & dairy, non-food applications and so on.

The brown sugar market is forecasted to grow in upcoming years due to its market drivers like cost, competitive product segment and easy to manufacture. The huge shift of food and beverage industry towards natural and organic food and ingredient production makes a strong growth base for the brown sugar market.

The market for Brown Sugar is highly fragmented with lots of players. The key players are Sudzucker, Tate & Lyle, Imperial Sugar, Nordic Sugar A/S, C&H Sugar, American Crystal Sugar, Cargill, Domino Sugar, Taikoo, Wholesome Sweeteners, Ganzhiyuan, Lotus Health Group, etc.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

A critical factor for growth in Asia region is availability of raw materials at lower prices coupled with the presence of large number of suppliers and producers. China is anticipated to lead growth of the Asia Pacific market over the next six years.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Brown Sugar market is valued at 18300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 34600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Brown Sugar market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Brown Sugar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Brown Sugar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Brown Sugar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Brown Sugar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Light Brown Sugar

Dark Brown Sugar

Market size by End User

Bakery

Beverages

Confectionery

Ice Cream and Dairy

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Brown Sugar Manufacturers

Brown Sugar Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Brown Sugar Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

