Global Bromine Market 2023: Analysis To The Upcoming Prospects Over The World with CAGR of 6.46%.

Global Bromine Market research is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, Market Sales in terms of Value and Volume, Emerging Opportunities, Market Growth Trends, Factors Driving this Market, threats associated with them and market performance of Key Vendors along with Key Regions. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Scope of Bromine Market:

About Bromine

Bromine is a halogen and a non-metallic chemical element. It is highly toxic and extremely reactive. It requires precautions and proper handling. At room temperature, bromine is a reddish-brown thick liquid. Elemental bromine is extracted from salt lakes, seawater, and underground brine wells. Bromine is used in many inorganic and organic compounds.

Market analysts forecast the global bromine market to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the period 2017-2023.

Market driver

Increasing demand for plastics

Market challenge

Emergence of non-halogenated flame retardants

Market trend

Use of bromine and its derivatives as mercury reducing agent

Bromine Market competition by Top manufacturers, sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer; The Top Key players are:

Albemarle, Chemtura, Gulf Resources, ISRAEL CHEMICALS (ICL), Tosoh, Hindustan Salts, Honeywell International, Jordan Bromine Company, MORRE-TEC Industries, TETRA Technologies.

Regions that have been covered for this Bromine Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

In Conclusion, the Bromine market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analysed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Bromine industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.