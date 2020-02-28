Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Analysis, Trends, Key Regions, Outsourcing Sales, Type and Forecast till 2025

The market for Brominated Polystyrene is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Brominated Polystyrene sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.
BPS is a kind of new-type bromine flame-retardant materials, it is formed with PS catalysis by the bromine and crushed to become white powder. It is high flame-retardant, hot stability, and engineering plastics compatibility is good, , toxicity is low, It is particularly suitable for engineering plasticapplications such as polyesters (PET, PBT, PCT) and polyamides (nylons).It has outstanding thermal stability. It is an ideal choice for high temperature applications such as engineering plastics.
Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brominated Polystyrene (BPS).
This report researches the worldwide Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Chemtura
Xinfeng Chemical
Qingdao Richkem
Oceanchem Group
Tianjin Changlu Haijing
Tosoh
Shandong Brother Sci & Tech
UPC Group
Shandong Tianyi Chemicals
Eastman
Novista
Shandong Runke Chemical
ICL-IP
Shouguang Derun Chemistry
J&K Scientific
Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Breakdown Data by Type
For polyesters (PET, PBT, PC T)
For polyamides(nylons)
Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical
Industrial
Manufacture
Others
Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 For polyesters (PET, PBT, PC T)
1.4.3 For polyamides(nylons)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chemical
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Manufacture
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Production
2.1.1 Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
