Global Broccoli Extract Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

Broccoli extracts can be defined as a purified form of glucosinolates that are used as raw materials in the production of nutraceuticals.

Several factors underpin the current trends witnessed in the global broccoli extract market. Increasing consumption among the global population owing to an awareness about the health benefits of broccoli is the main factor boosting revenue growth of the global broccoli extract market. People are also changing their food preferences and lifestyles and moving towards healthy eating habits, due to which manufacturers are also more inclined towards the use of broccoli in their products.

However, the growth of the market is projected to witness certain hindrances owing to a lack of awareness of the health benefits of broccoli in some regions and a poorly integrated supply chain of the products. Intensified competition among manufacturers across the globe owing to an increase in the number of companies in various countries has lowered the profit margins in some regions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Love Life Supplements

Nutra Canada

Jarrow Formulas

Wincobel

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology

Source Naturals

Seagate Products

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Capsule

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

