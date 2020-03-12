Global Breathalyzer Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Global breathalyzer market is projected to register a noteworthy CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global breathalyzer market is anticipated to reach at exponential revenue by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of rapid urbanization and growing technological advancements in alcohol testing devices.

The global breathalyzer market is segmented into technology such as fuel cell testers, semiconductor oxide-based testers, and spectrophotometer testers. Among these segments, fuel cell testers captured the leading market of overall breathalyzer in 2016 and it is expected to garner at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Likely, in 30 U.S. states, roadside testing is permitted using fuel cell based tester due to high accuracy which is predicted to propel the growth of overall fuel cell testers market. Moreover, increasing government regulations for mandating alcohol testing during driving and workplace is also positively impacting the growth of Breathalyzer Market.

The alcohol detection by application is envisioned to seize a highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing number of deaths due to drinking and driving is predicted to flourish the growth of global alcohol detection market. In terms of regional platform, North America accounted for the largest market of breathalyzer due to stringent government regulations. Moreover, U.S. is the major contributor in the market of breathalyzer in this region. Apart from this, breathalyzer market in Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness a CAGR of 12.8% by the end of 2024 due to mandatory usage of drugs and alcohol testing devices in mining, transportation and other sectors.

Increasing Number of Alcohol Impaired Driving Crashes

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10,265 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in 2015 and 1.1 Million people were arrested in 2015 for driving in the influence of alcohol and narcotics. These factors are believed to directly impact in the growth of breathalyzer market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing drug abuses coupled with growing awareness regarding drug testing is also propelling the market of breathalyzer.

Stringent Government Regulation

Increasing strict government regulations for mandating the use of drugs in workplaces and driving along with increasing adoption breathalyzer from various sectors for testing alcohol are some of the factors augmenting the demand for breathalyzer.

The report titled “Breathalyzer Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global breathalyzer market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by application, by distribution channel, by end user and by region.

On the contrary, high cost and lack of awareness regarding breathalyzer in underdeveloped region are expected to dampen the growth of breathalyzer market by 2024. Further, weak implementation of laws in underdeveloped region regarding drug abuses while driving is also projected to restrain the market of breathalyzer market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global breathalyzer market which includes company profiling of Alcolizer, Breathalyzer.net, Alcolock, Intoximeters, Lifeloc Technologies, Quest Products, BACtrack, AlcoHawk and DriveSafe. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global breathalyzer market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

