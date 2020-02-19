Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Working mothers demand for breastfeeding supplies due to the short and limited maternity leaves that reduces the time mothers are able to spend with their babies. As they do not wish to comprise on the nutrition provided to their infants, they use supplies such as breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use milk storage bottles and breast milk bags to store breastmilk and resume work.

The surge in the number of working women has led to the need for breastfeeding supplies because maternity leaves are not very long, and new mothers must get back to work soon after giving birth. Thus, these mothers are not able to give their babies enough time. But they do not want to compromise on the nutrition they give to their babies. As a result, they choose breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use breastmilk storage bags and bottles to store breastmilk. This milk can be fed to the child by anyone in the family, thereby proving to be the most vital factor to boost the sales of breastmilk storage bags and bottles.

The Americas was the leading region for the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 51%. The market share of this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Ameda

Koninklijke Philips

Lansinoh

Mayborn Group

Medela

NUK

Pigeon

Segment by Type

Bottles

Bags

Segment by Application

0-6 Months’ Baby

7-12 Months’ Baby

