Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market 2025: Geographic Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Details and Future Growth Forecast

Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market 2018-2025

Working mothers demand for breastfeeding supplies due to the short and limited maternity leaves that reduces the time mothers are able to spend with their babies. As they do not wish to comprise on the nutrition provided to their infants, they use supplies such as breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use milk storage bottles and breast milk bags to store breastmilk and resume work.

The surge in the number of working women has led to the need for breastfeeding supplies because maternity leaves are not very long, and new mothers must get back to work soon after giving birth. Thus, these mothers are not able to give their babies enough time. But they do not want to compromise on the nutrition they give to their babies. As a result, they choose breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use breastmilk storage bags and bottles to store breastmilk. This milk can be fed to the child by anyone in the family, thereby proving to be the most vital factor to boost the sales of breastmilk storage bags and bottles.

The Americas was the leading region for the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 51%. The market share of this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Global Market Outline: Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market

The global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market is segmented based on device type and end-user.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles include

Ameda

Koninklijke Philips

Lansinoh

Mayborn Group

Medela

NUK

Pigeon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bottles

Bags

Market segment by Application, split into

0-6 Months’ Baby

7-12 Months’ Baby

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

