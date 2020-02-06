Global Breast Pads Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Nursing pads are absorbent pads which are used to prevent breastmilk leakages from seeping through bras and other garments. Not every new mother needs them, but they can be very useful, and it is advisable to purchase a package of them in preparation for the days following childbirth.
For industry structure analysis, the Breast Pads industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. In 2016, the top five producers account for about 36% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest area of revenue market, also the leader in the whole Breast Pads industry.
Pigeon (Lansinoh), Newell Brands and Johnson’s are the top three manufacturers of this industry. They are American companies and its baby diapers production facilities are basically located in China. This factory mainly produces disposable paper diapers, and its location offers convenient condition of labor and transport.
In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Pigeon (Lansinoh), Newell Brands, Johnson’s, Medela, Chicco, Philips Avent, Bamboobies, LilyPadz, Ameda, MAM, Dr. Brown’s, Lanacare, CHUCHU, Rikang, Fairhaven Health, Ivory, Goodbaby, Xi Kang Ying, Piyo Piyo, Munchkin, Kaili and etc.
The global Breast Pads market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Breast Pads market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Breast Pads in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Breast Pads in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Breast Pads market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Breast Pads market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- Pigeon (Lansinoh)
- Newell Brands
- Johnson’s
- Medela
- Chicco
- Philips Avent
- Bamboobies
- LilyPadz
- Ameda
- MAM
- Dr. Brown’s
- Lanacare
- CHUCHU
- Rikang
- Fairhaven Health
- Ivory
- Goodbaby
- Xi Kang Ying
- Piyo Piyo
- Munchkin
- Kaili
Market size by Product
- Fluff Pulp
- SAP
- Other
Market size by End User
- Washable Breast Pads
- Disposable Breast Pads
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Breast Pads market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Breast Pads market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Breast Pads companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Breast Pads submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Breast Pads are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Breast Pads market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Global Breast Pads Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
