Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global breast lesion localization methods Market is accounted to reach USD 1367.61 million by 2025 from USD 544.56 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as Technological advancements in breast localization, rising prevalence of breast cancer and increasing breast cancer surgeries, increasing number of government and non-government reimbursement policies, increasing awareness among people for the diagnosis of breast cancer and innovations of new technologies and methods for breast cancer lesion localization.

The key market players for Global breast lesion localization methods market are listed below;

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Biopsy techniques

end-user

Geography

The global breast lesion localization methods market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and geography. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

The global breast lesion localization market is segmented based on type into wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic tracers and others. Global breast lesion localization market is dominated by wire localization with 37.3% market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period. The radioisotope localization is further sub segmented into radioactive seed localization and radio occult lesion localization.

The global breast lesion localization market is segmented on the basis of biopsy techniques into fine needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy, vacuum-assisted breast biopsy and others. Global breast lesion localization market is dominated by fine needle aspiration biopsy with 32.3% market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period. The surgical biopsy is further sub segmented into incisional biopsy and excisional biopsy.

The global breast lesion localization market is segmented on the basis of end user into diagnostic centers, hospitals, oncology clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Global breast lesion localization market is dominated by hospitals with 35.8% market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global breast lesion localization methods for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

