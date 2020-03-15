Global Breast imaging Market 2019 Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

The breast imaging market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The breast imaging is the process of reproduction of breast’s form. It helps to identify breast abnormalities and diagnose them with imaging technologies. There are various breast imaging techniques used for the diagnostic procedure such as mammography, breast tomosynthesis, MRI, ultrasound, and galactography. The global breast imaging market is growing at a significant rate due to various factors such as increasing incidences and prevalence of breast cancer and growing geriatric population across the globe. In addition, increasing investment and funding in research and development activities of breast cancer diagnostics and government initiatives to raise awareness among the people propels the growth of the market.

There are certain factors that act as barriers for the market growth such as high cost of imaging systems, side effects related to imaging, strict government regulations and lack of awareness among women about breast cancer in developing countries. However, emerging technologies for breast imaging, increasing demand for breast imaging from Asian region, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing spending on healthcare creates future opportunities for the growth of the market.

The market for breast imaging is segmented into two segments: ionizing breast technologies and non-ionizing breast technologies. Ionizing breast technologies is further diversified as analog mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, cone beam computed tomography, positron emission mammography and molecular breast imaging. On the basis of non-ionizing breast technologies, the market is studied as breast MRI, breast ultrasound, optical imaging and breast thermography. Among ionizing breast technologies, analog mammography is expected to hold the significant share in the market.

Geographically, the global breast imaging market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and Rest of the world. Taking into consideration North America region, dominates the global market due to presence of developed technology and healthcare infrastructure. Europe covers noteworthy market share with high initiatives in the field of research & development and spreading awareness among people. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer, changing lifestyle of people, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

The companies contributing to the global market are Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Aurora imaging technology Inc., AGFA Healthcare, Dillon technologies, CRM Naviscan, Koning Corporation, Dune medical devices, Planmeca Oy, and Shimadzu Corporation. These players are striving to maintain their potential share in the market. Increasing competition by improvements in technology and developments of new product lead to decrease cost of the product that enhance the market outcomes.

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms. The report also includes patent analysis for breast cancer imaging. The report will be delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

