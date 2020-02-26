Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are GE Healthcare, A&G Pharmaceutical Inc, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Metabolomic Technologies Inc, Myriad Genetics, Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Description:

Breast cancer is a global problem affecting both developed and developing countries. It is considered to be the cause of approximately 60% of the deaths in developing countries. The risk factors that contribute to its widespread occurrence are mainly age and family history. Despite advancements in medicine, breast cancer is diagnosed in the advanced stages in countries with limited resources because of the inability to promote early detection, diagnosis and treatment. The aim of the screening tests henceforth is to detect breast cancer early when it is easier to be treated.

Market Dynamics;

The major growth drivers of the Global Breast Cancer Screening TestsMarket are increased global incidence of breast cancer globally both in developed and developing countries, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in breast imaging, with systems capable of detection in women with dense breast tissues, and increased awareness about different screening methods and benefits of early detection.

However, parallel factors like high cost of imaging system installations, side-effects of radiation during screening tests and errors in screening are restraining the growth of the market.

Rising incidence of breast cancer in Asian countries coupled with increased acceptance to improved technological advancements in imaging act as opportunity drivers for the market players.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented on various parameters.The First segmentation, based on type, consists of 4 categories-physical examinations, laboratory tests, imaging tests and genetic tests.

The imaging tests, being the most reliable one, can be categorised further into Mammogram/X-ray, Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI) & Ultrasound test. The mammogram is the X-ray of the breast. It is the best way to find breast cancer in early stages. MRI screening tests method uses magnets and radio waves to image the breast. MRI is used to screen women who are at high risk for breast cancer and is the most expensive among the three categories. Ultrasound imaging involves sending high-frequency sound waves through the breasts and imaging them on screen. No radiation is involved in this procedure. It can be used on its own or can be used to complement the other tests.

In the segment, Mammograms are the most widely used tests to screen breast cancer, while laboratory and blood tests and other imaging tests are gaining popularity.

The second type of market segmentation is based on the end users. The categories include research labs, cancer institutes, diagnostic centres and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

In terms of geography, the Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). North America remains the biggestmarket with a maximum number of reported breast cancer cases, followed by Western Europe, Australia and the rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increased awareness and government& private funding of R&D for breast cancer screening in the region.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market are GE Healthcare, A&G Pharmaceutical Inc, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Metabolomic Technologies Inc, Myriad Genetics, Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. In addition to these established players, several regional players also have huge market share in emerging economies.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market Segments

Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Breast Cancer Screening TestsMarket Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

