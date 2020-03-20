Global Breast Cancer Screening Tests Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

Breast cancer is usually a form of tumor that can be visualized through x-ray or felt as a lump. The cancer can be either benign which results in the abnormal growth in the breast area or metastatic that can invade the distant areas of the body. Breast cancer screening is conducted to detect the signs & symptoms of breast cancer. Breast cancer screening does not prevent the disease. However, detection in early stage increases the chances of recovery from the disease. Breast cancer screening tests are offered to women aged between 50-70 years as they are more prone to the disease.

Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market is primarily driven by a few key factors such as the patient awareness regarding rising healthcare concerns, increasing research for detection of various types of cancers, and prevention of disease. In addition to this, Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market also observes significant growth due to different government initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market, however, faces various challenges since patients going through biopsies spend a lot for early detections. Also, MRI scans are accurate however are time-consuming and expensive.

In 2018, the global Breast Cancer Screening Tests market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Breast Cancer Screening Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Breast Cancer Screening Tests development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hologic

Siemens Healthcare

Carestream Health

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Esaote

Agilent Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Exam

Laboratory Tests

Imaging Tests

Genetic Tests

Market segment by Application, split into

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Breast Cancer Screening Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Breast Cancer Screening Tests development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

