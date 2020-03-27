Global Braze Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Brazing is a metal-joining process in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal.
China is the biggest supply market, which currently has a 47.55% production market share of the total industry, followed by the USA with 16.24% % and Asia (excepting China) (15.49%).
The global average price of braze materials is in the decreasing trend, from 39.9 USD/Kg in 2011 to 30.2 USD/Kg in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of braze materials includes nickel base, cobalt base, silver base, gold base, aluminum base, copper base, etc. and the proportion of aluminum base in 2015 is about 22%, and the nickel base enjoys 21% market share.
The downstream applications of brazing materials are mainly appliance industry, transportation industry, electrical and electronic industry, construction equipment industry, etc. Appliance industry, electrical and electronic industry and construction industry are the major application area by market value, which account for more than 27% of the total market in 2015.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2015. Following China, USA and Asia (excepting China) are in the important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.09% and 18.50% in 2015.
At present, the technology in the developed country is at an advanced level. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Hangzhou Huaguang, Zhejiang Seleno, Shanghai CIMIC and so on.
The global Braze market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Braze volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Braze market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nickel Base
Cobalt Base
Silver Base
Gold Base
Aluminum Base
Copper Base
Others
Segment by Application
Appliance
Transportation
Electrical and Electronic
Construction
Arts and Jewelry
Medical
Other
