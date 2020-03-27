Global Braze Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-braze-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



Brazing is a metal-joining process in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal.

China is the biggest supply market, which currently has a 47.55% production market share of the total industry, followed by the USA with 16.24% % and Asia (excepting China) (15.49%).

The global average price of braze materials is in the decreasing trend, from 39.9 USD/Kg in 2011 to 30.2 USD/Kg in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of braze materials includes nickel base, cobalt base, silver base, gold base, aluminum base, copper base, etc. and the proportion of aluminum base in 2015 is about 22%, and the nickel base enjoys 21% market share.

The downstream applications of brazing materials are mainly appliance industry, transportation industry, electrical and electronic industry, construction equipment industry, etc. Appliance industry, electrical and electronic industry and construction industry are the major application area by market value, which account for more than 27% of the total market in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2015. Following China, USA and Asia (excepting China) are in the important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.09% and 18.50% in 2015.

At present, the technology in the developed country is at an advanced level. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Hangzhou Huaguang, Zhejiang Seleno, Shanghai CIMIC and so on.

The global Braze market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Braze volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Braze market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Harris Products Group

Lucas-Milhaupt

Umicore

Morgan Advanced Materials

Johnson Matthey

Oerlikon Metco

Indium Corporation

Fusion

Wall Colmonoy

Tokyo Braze

Bellman-Melcor

Aimtek

Hangzhou Huaguang

Zhejiang Seleno

Shanghai CIMIC

ZRIME

Hebei Yuguang

Jinhua Jinzhong

Zhongshan Huazhong

Changshu Huayin

Tongling Xinxin

SAWC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nickel Base

Cobalt Base

Silver Base

Gold Base

Aluminum Base

Copper Base

Others

Segment by Application

Appliance

Transportation

Electrical and Electronic

Construction

Arts and Jewelry

Medical

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-braze-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com