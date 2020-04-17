In this report, the Global Brass Bars Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Brass Bars Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-brass-bars-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019



Brass Bars are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Bars, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Bars, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Bars is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.

First, as for the global residential Brass Bars industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 29.11% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Bars industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Ningbo Jintian and KME, which respectively has 6.49% and 5.83% market share globally.

Second, as for the Brass Bars market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The global Brass Bars market is valued at 11900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brass Bars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brass Bars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Wieland

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

CK San-Etsu Co Ltd

Mitsubishi-shindoh

LDM

Poongsan

EGM Group

Sanchuan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary Brass Bars

Neutral Brass Bars

High Precision Brass Bars

Segment by Application

Machines

Automotive

Electric Appliances

