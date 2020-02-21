Global Bracing and Supports Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Bracing devices are orthopedic appliances used to align, support and hold structural and functional characteristics of the musculoskeletal system. These devices offer safeguard to various orthopedic joints for prophylactic, post-trauma and post-surgery uses, and also help in increasing mobility for people suffering from a wide range of musculoskeletal problems. Bracing and support devices include bracing products for the upper and lower extremities such as ankle, kneel, elbow, lumbar back and wrist. Bracing devices are extremely effective at improving musculoskeletal manifestations as a part of the treatment and management program. Bracing and support appliances fall into class I FDA medical devices category since most of these devices are used externally.

Arthritis and trauma patients are the major consumers of orthopedic braces. Furthermore, rising population of geriatric individuals and the corresponding risk of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and related fractures mainly drive the global orthopedic braces and supports market. Increasing sporting activities and respective rise in incidence of sports injuries and trauma also contribute to the growth of this market. Also, use of braces such as elbow and ankle braces by sportsmen as a preventive measure has led to growth in demand for these products in the market.

North America accounts for nearly 50% of the market share and is predicted to retain its market share until the end of the forecast period. The bracing and support market is driven by the increase in sports-related injuries within the region. Another factor for the growth is the adoption of an active lifestyle by the aging population that leads to a higher incidence of fractures, and injuries. The US, Canada and Mexico were the biggest markets during 2014, in this region.

The global Bracing and Supports market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bracing and Supports volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bracing and Supports market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biomet

Bledsoe

DeRoyal

Ossur

Bauerfeind

Breg

Cramer Products

Orthomerica

Swede-O

Xback Bracing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Knee Braces & Supports

Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports

Spinal Orthoses

Upper Extremity Braces & Supports

Segment by Application

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Osteoarthritis

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bracing and Supports Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bracing and Supports

1.2 Bracing and Supports Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bracing and Supports Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Knee Braces & Supports

1.2.3 Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports

1.2.4 Spinal Orthoses

1.2.5 Upper Extremity Braces & Supports

1.3 Bracing and Supports Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bracing and Supports Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Ligament Injury

1.3.3 Preventive Care

1.3.4 Osteoarthritis

1.4 Global Bracing and Supports Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bracing and Supports Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bracing and Supports Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bracing and Supports Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bracing and Supports Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bracing and Supports Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bracing and Supports Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bracing and Supports Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bracing and Supports Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bracing and Supports Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bracing and Supports Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bracing and Supports Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bracing and Supports Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bracing and Supports Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bracing and Supports Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bracing and Supports Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bracing and Supports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bracing and Supports Production

3.4.1 North America Bracing and Supports Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bracing and Supports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bracing and Supports Production

3.5.1 Europe Bracing and Supports Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bracing and Supports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bracing and Supports Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bracing and Supports Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bracing and Supports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bracing and Supports Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bracing and Supports Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bracing and Supports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bracing and Supports Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bracing and Supports Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bracing and Supports Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bracing and Supports Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bracing and Supports Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bracing and Supports Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Bracing and Supports Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bracing and Supports Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Bracing and Supports Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Bracing and Supports Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Bracing and Supports Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Bracing and Supports Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Bracing and Supports Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Bracing and Supports Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

