GLOBAL BRA CUPS MARKET 2019: KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Bra is a form-fitting undergarment designed to support a woman’s breasts. Convertible bra cups come in many shapes and sizes, but they all share the common goal of versatility.

In the last several years, Asia-Pacific market of Bra Cups developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 10%. In 2017, Asia-Pacific revenue of Bra Cups is nearly 12.5 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 956 million units.

The Asia-Pacific average price of Bra Cups is in the increasing trend, from 12.2 USD/Unit in 2012 to 13.2 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Bra Cups includes full cover bra, 3/4 cup bra, 1/2 cup bra, and the proportion of full cover bra in 2017 is about 60%.

The global Bra Cups market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bra Cups market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bra Cups in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bra Cups in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bra Cups market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bra Cups market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Cosmo Lady

Aimer

Huijie

Embry

Wacoal Holdings

Triumph

Vivien

Fast Retailing

Tutuanna

PVH

Gunze

Miiow

BYC

MAS Holdings

Hop Lun

P.H. Garment

Good People

GUJIN

Victoria’s Secret

SBW

Sunflora

Gokaldas Images

Lovable

Gracewell

Oleno Group

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803600-global-bra-cups-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Full Cover Bra

3/4 Cup Bra

1/2 Cup Bra

Market size by End User

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

E-commerce

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3803600-global-bra-cups-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bra Cups Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bra Cups Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Full Cover Bra

1.4.3 3/4 Cup Bra

1.4.4 1/2 Cup Bra

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Bra Cups Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Specialty Stores

1.5.3 Supermarket

1.5.4 E-commerce

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cosmo Lady

11.1.1 Cosmo Lady Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Cosmo Lady Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Cosmo Lady Bra Cups Products Offered

11.1.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Development

11.2 Aimer

11.2.1 Aimer Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Aimer Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Aimer Bra Cups Products Offered

11.2.5 Aimer Recent Development

11.3 Huijie

11.3.1 Huijie Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Huijie Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Huijie Bra Cups Products Offered

11.3.5 Huijie Recent Development

11.4 Embry

11.4.1 Embry Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Embry Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Embry Bra Cups Products Offered

11.4.5 Embry Recent Development

11.5 Wacoal Holdings

11.5.1 Wacoal Holdings Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Wacoal Holdings Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Wacoal Holdings Bra Cups Products Offered

11.5.5 Wacoal Holdings Recent Development

11.6 Triumph

11.6.1 Triumph Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Triumph Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Triumph Bra Cups Products Offered

11.6.5 Triumph Recent Development

11.7 Vivien

11.7.1 Vivien Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Vivien Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Vivien Bra Cups Products Offered

11.7.5 Vivien Recent Development

11.8 Fast Retailing

11.8.1 Fast Retailing Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Fast Retailing Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Fast Retailing Bra Cups Products Offered

11.8.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development

11.9 Tutuanna

11.9.1 Tutuanna Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Tutuanna Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Tutuanna Bra Cups Products Offered

11.9.5 Tutuanna Recent Development

11.10 PVH

11.10.1 PVH Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 PVH Bra Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 PVH Bra Cups Products Offered

11.10.5 PVH Recent Development

11.11 Gunze

11.12 Miiow

11.13 BYC

11.14 MAS Holdings

11.15 Hop Lun

11.16 P.H. Garment

11.17 Good People

11.18 GUJIN

11.19 Victoria’s Secret

11.20 SBW

11.21 Sunflora

11.22 Gokaldas Images

11.23 Lovable

11.24 Gracewell

11.25 Oleno Group

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3803600

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.comhttps://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803600-global-bra-cups-market-insights-forecast-to-2025