Global Boxing Equipment Market Report by Region, Manufacturers, Product and End Users to 2025

Boxing is currently one of the most popular sports, with the International Boxing Association (AIBA) looking to increase the number of women’s boxing events in the Olympic program for the Tokyo 2020 games. In addition to training clubs, the market is also registering several new boxing tournaments, for example, in 2016, the International Championship Boxing League (ICBL) commenced operations and went on the become world’s first competitive league for boxing.

Increasing awareness related to healthy lifestyle has led people to participate in kick boxing, and other self-defensive activities. Surge in kick boxing participation has led to an increase in demand for the kick boxing equipment in the fitness and sports industry. Moreover, people are trying to maintain their health and reduce weight, due to which they are engaging in various fitness related activities. With the increase in participation in fitness activities, demand for the kick boxing equipment is projected to increase in the fitness industry significantly. Such factors are likely to boost growth of the global market of kick boxing equipment during the predicted period. Participation in fitness activities such as kick boxing helps athletes in reducing the prominence of cardiovascular diseases. In order to burn fat and maintain fitness, people follow high-intensity workout routine. Attributed to intense workouts, people regain endorphins that they lose due to surge in stress levels. This helps in lowering prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among professional boxers and athletes. Such factors are projected to fuel growth of the global market of kick boxing equipment throughout 2022.

The global Boxing Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boxing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boxing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

Century Martial Arts

Everlast Worldwide

Twins Special

Combat Sports International

Fairtex

King Professional

REVGEAR

Ringside

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gloves

Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard

Punching Bags

Hand Wraps

Shin Guard

Mouth Guard

Head Gear

Boxing Pads

Others

Segment by Application

Sporting Goods Retailer

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retail

Highlights of the Global Boxing Equipment

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market.

Market segmentation up to the second or third level.

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments.

Important changes in market dynamics.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.

Market shares and strategies of key players.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

