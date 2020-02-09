Global Bowel Management Systems Market 2018 – 2026 | Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Incorporated, Cogentix Medical, Inc. (acquired by LABORIE Medical Technologies), Consure Medical, ProSys International Ltd.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Bowel Management Systems Market — Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Bowel Management Systems Market: Overview

The global bowel management systems market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, patient type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bowel management systems market.

Global Bowel Management Systems Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global bowel management systems market has been segmented into systems and accessories. The systems segment has been classified into irrigation systems, sacral neuromodulation systems, and others. The accessories segment has been categorized into plugs, catheters, implants, anal sphincters, stool bags, and others. Expansion of the systems segment is primarily due to the rise in demand for irrigation systems, which are a minimally invasive mode of bowel management.

Based on end-user, the global bowel management systems market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home-care settings. The home-care settings segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Bowel Management Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global bowel management systems market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global bowel management systems market include Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Incorporated, Cogentix Medical, Inc. (acquired by LABORIE Medical Technologies), Consure Medical, ProSys International Ltd., Aquaflush Medical Limited, C. R. Bard, Inc. (acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Respiratory Technology Corporation, MBH International A/S, Wellspect Healthcare (Part of Dentsply Sirona Company), and Axonics Modulation Technologies.

The global bowel management systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Bowel Management Systems Market, by Product

Systems

– Irrigation Systems

– Sacral Neuromodulation Systems

– Others

Accessories

– Plugs

– Catheters

– Anal Sphincters

– Implants

– Stool Bags

– Others

Global Bowel Management Systems Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Home-care Settings

Global Bowel Management Systems Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC Countries

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

