Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market – Regulatory Landscape and Operational Strategies 2018-2026

According to the research study, the global boundary scan hardware market is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at an impressive rate of 7.7% during the forecast period 2018-2026.

The research report on the global boundary scan hardware market includes study of boundary scan hardware used for board level & PCB testing and hardware that meets IEEE 1149.X standards. The outcomes of this comprehensive research report reveals that the global boundary scan hardware market benefits the most with the rapid growth of the global electronics industry and growing demand for smart gadgets among people. Boundary scan hardware has the potential to facilitate advanced products testing an efficient and cost saving process. The hardware holds great importance in the market with an exponential rise in the usage of smart phones and increase in demand for products that are in-sync with the latest technology introduced in the industry.

The end-use industries of the boundary scan hardware market includes medical, IT & telecom, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, defense, and others. Among these, the IT & telecom sub-segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of dense circuit boards and adoption of boundary scan solutions to discover assembly defects quickly and accurately. However, the current market scenario depicts a higher market share of boundary scan hardware in the consumer electronics industry, which is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 380 Mn by the end of 2026.

Players in the industrial automation and equipment industry continue to face an environment that remains hyper-competitive. Evolution in end-user demand is influencing players in the industrial automation and equipment landscape to optimize their manufacturing process. Sluggishness in the oil & gas industry, muted growth in automotive sales, and stagnancy in the agriculture sector have posed challenges to players in the recent past.

Continuous advances are witnessed in the progressive integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), along with the evolution of business systems for handling real-time transaction processing. Building blocks are being offered by innovators, designed specifically for accomplishing the aim of connected enterprise. New intelligent nodes, operating at the network edge for improving efficiency and performance of manufacturing processes, are offered by rapid propagation of technologies & concepts associated with Internet of Things (IoT).

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Competitive Landscape

The global boundary scan hardware market is dominated by a few leading companies. According to the market analysis, companies such as GOEPEL Electronic, JTAG Technologies, XJTAG Limited and Corelis hold almost 80%-85% of the global market share.

Manufacturers operating in the global market are responsible for the availability of a large share of boundary scan hardware. These are the Tier 1 companies that are the largest and most experienced in the industry, and have a wide product portfolio and significant regional coverage across the globe. These companies are putting in constant efforts to continue their domination in the global market. However, the growth prospects and emerging consumer needs may entice new players to enter this market.

